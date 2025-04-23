Unsolved How to remove the search suggestion drop down box from various pages
Sandler311
A few websites I go to will let me search their site. When doing so, I will get some suggestions from other things I have searched on other sites.
This is not happening on Edge or LibreWolf, but only Vivaldi.
I can not seem to find the setting for this anywhere.
Mercury048
Unchecking "Save and Fill Addresses" in Settings will remove these suggestions.
I don't know if there is a better method.
Sandler311
Thanks for that.
A shame that search and forms are not seperate.