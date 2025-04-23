Can vivaldi try and improve the scores here ?
-
While Vivaldi is Privacy wise ( what the browser leaks ) better than lets say chrome and edge and specially opera.
it could improve in many different ways still , honestly in most.
Like Vivaldi could easily take a huge market if they lets say come closer to brave in there.
-
@Evono https://vivaldi.com/security/common-questions/#privacytests
You can also search the forum to see several other threads mentioning the site.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests