Not really floating, but to be above the current web page and not squeeze it when opening a panel window.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@razvanab Right‐click a panel and in the floating panel submenu select this panel or all panels.
That's so helpful; I didn't know about this. Thank you, I really appreciate it.
