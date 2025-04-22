Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
I would like to recommend an option to move and show webpage notifications on a separate panel button. Please.
The current implementations with popups are stressful, but I need to see those notifications.
