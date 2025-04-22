On opening browser, home page is slow (>10 seconds) to load
-
In the last couple of months, Vivaldi has been slow to load the home page and then the first new page that I call up. Seems to be okay after that. I am guessing that it is an extension, e.g. Adobe Pro, Ecosia, Rakuten, Office, or Google Docs. Any advice other than deleting all extensions? Thanks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jknrawle Try disabling all extensions, and then reenable them one by one to see which one (if any) causes the issue.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@jknrawle
Hi, to test this you can keep extensions from loading at all at start.
Edit your desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
If you have a lot of them disable 50%, restart and test.
If it loads still slow it is one of the other 50%, and so forth.
-
@jknrawle You could maybe get rid of the ecosia extension. Vivaldi lets you set custom search engines, and ecosia should already be listed as an option you can choose. that should lighten the load a bit.
-
@LonM many thanks for the advice which was spot on. Thanks to others as well but I was looking to see if anyone had had experience with any of these extensions and found a workaround, rather than simply diagnosing which extension is causing the problem. If adjustments to Ecosia do not solve the problem, I will take your advice and disable each extension one at a time although all of them are really essential to my daily routine so a workaround will be required in any case. Adobe Pro does seem to have some issues with delays in processing. Just wondering if anyone else has experienced this?
-
@jknrawle If you find an extension is slowing things down, but isn't needed all the time, or is only needed on certain URLs, you could try this as an alternative to disabling it entirely:
- Go to chrome://extensions/
- Select an extension and press "details"
- Next to "Site access" change it from "all sites" to one of:
- "on click" (the extension only runs when you click the icon)
- or "on specific sites" (only for sites that you actually need that extension)
I dont have any personal experience with the adobe extension to comment on that.
-
Thank you, LonM! This has been so helpful.