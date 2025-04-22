Unable to logon to Outlook on web
When I try to logon to Outlook on web I am always redirected to the home page of outlook where they offer me to buy a subsription. Clicking on the login link just refreshes the page. Using Edge works just fine. Anyone who can help?
Thanks.
Roger J.
@rogerjacobsen Start trying with a new profile and see what happens, also follow the other guide steps:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
mib2berlin Soprano
@rogerjacobsen
Hi, which URL did you use?
Start with outlook.com > login > redirect me to https://outlook.live.com/mail/0/ which is the mail web client.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
Hi. I am using the latest version of Vivaldi on Windows 11. The only thing that worked was making a new profile. How do this help me, when all of my data is on the main profile?
Thanks!
I deleted all cookies and history and tried to log in using my Authenticator. Same issue. Then I deleted everything again and used my password and it worked. Somehow using the Authenticator doesn't work. Anyway, thank you for your help.
Roger J.
mib2berlin Soprano
@rogerjacobsen
I used login with SMS verification, I can test later with Microsoft Authenticator.