Tabbing in the F2/Ctrl E Window to Jump to the Next Section
I don't know what this window is called (quick search?) feel free to edit the title if you know
Often I will search in this window and then I see only one or part of one section at a time.. I could press pgdn but what would be really great is to have Tab jump to the next section (e.g. Tabs, Workspaces, Bookmarks) so that you can quickly find what you are looking for... when you know it is, for example, a bookmark..
I know I could rearrange the order of these sections but that wouldn't help because sometimes I need bookmarks, sometimes I need workspaces, etc. I'm just mentioning it so that people won't suggest this.
Pesala
@dalinar In Settings, Quick Commands, it allows you to select which sections to include, and shows the shortcuts to use to skip to the next search results section. The categories can be sorted manually using settings.
Press or keys with Alt modifier to skip to next search results section. Press key to auto-complete input from current list selection.
@Pesala The shortcut was not in Keyboard Help (Ctrl+F1).
Thanks for tipp.
//EDIT: Found about Alt+↓ in Help page.
I do not use Help so much as pages sometimes not really actual.
Pesala
@DoctorG The shortcuts are also displayed in the Settings section for Quick Commands.
The Help file is actually helpful most of the time, but sometimes you need to use different search terms.
Oh, the light gray text, my eyes are not so good anymore, and i have to confess that looking in Settings other than Keyboard section is not my workflow to find predefined shortcuts.
My assumption was i could find that in Settings → Keyboard.
Happy to have got a hint by you
I think the hint from Settings → Quick Commands about Alt modifier has a better place in Quick Command popup to be recognized.
@Pesala ah I didn't know about it having shortcuts there, thanks
wow this alt thing makes this search popup thing much easier to use
yojimbo274064400
FWIW when first used the highlighted message is shown and continues to be shown until the user closes it.
The hint is missing on my 7.4.
//EDIT. My goodness, tested a fresh profile; hint vanishes forever when i hit a key – i never hit the x-button.
Sometimes Vivaldi browser is a usability hell foe me
yojimbo274064400
Thank you for spotting; have edited my previous post to reflect this.
