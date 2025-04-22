website permitions
I am unable to add a website to change website permitions.
After pressing Add Domain button it just disappears.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@udayin A know bug in Vivaldi 7.3 Stable.
Workaround ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/828979
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@udayin Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@udayin Your input is probably faulty, can you provide an example input?
@DoctorG
It works!!! Thank you!