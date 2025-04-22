Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Hi, if I tilt the phone forwards and backwards or right and left the search on page opens. Very bad if I'm in the car, bus or train. Could I deactivate this? Only happens in Vivaldi, not in Chrome, Chrome Beta or Firefox on Android.
Link to a screenshot record to see the problem
