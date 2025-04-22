Speed Dial on Dashboard
-
I'm setting up Vivaldi on a new computer. On the old computer I had a Speed Dial widget on the Dashboard. Here, that's not listed in Add Widget. Is there a way to get all my speed dials on the dashboard?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@frankp
Hi, speed dials are bookmarks, add bookmarks and then choose the folder you want as speed dial.
For me it is "Schnellwahl", meant Speeddial.
-
@mib2berlin Oh yeah, I knew that, didn't I? Thanks for answering my stupid question. Now I have my dashboard like it was before.