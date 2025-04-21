They are those that meet any or all of these points:

1.- Things that have nothing to do with the core of a browser.

2.- Features that will not be added by Vivaldi dev team if there is an easy way for users to solve a problem with:

2.1.- External software

2.2.- Browser extensions

2.3.- CSS & JS Mods

2.4.- Command chains

3.- Features that only have to do with their particular way of navigating and they often reflect personal desires or specific use cases that do not benefit the majority of users.

4.- Fix bugs that are "extremely urgent" and that do not let them navigate on the Internet and therefore they feel practically adrift.

5.- To the features that have been created and that are fantastic, they ask for a trifle to be modified, and therefore they are never happy.

6.- Request features that they exist in other browsers that have a team several times higher than that of Vivaldi.

7.- Bugs that are usually of low severity and therefore do not justify the immediate effort to fix them as opposed to other more critical problems.

8.- Features that are not aligned with the main objectives of the team or with the staffing requirements that are required, and that are continually insisted upon when it has been said even by team members that they cannot or will not be done.

9.- Cosmetic issues that are of very minor importance, but a few users are bothered by them.

Could you add more points to the list?