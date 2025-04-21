Discord not working only on Vivaldi!
I have a blank page and resetting cookies not helping!
luetage Supporters Soprano
@YeeeHaaa I have Discord open right now. Try on a fresh profile first, and if that works, try to find out what is going wrong for you. Some extension could be blocking access for instance.
@YeeeHaaa, I use Discord on almost daily base, if it don't work for you it's caused maybe by an extension you use. To rule out this as cause, try in a Guest profile.
greybeard Ambassador
I had the opposite issue... The Discord app does not work. The only way to access Discord is through Vivaldi.
Make sure you use the proper Discord URL.