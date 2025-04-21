Android browser (S23U) crashing consistently on some pages
-
Hey all,
Vivaldi on my S23U 12GB recently started crashing consistently on some pages. I don't remember the first page it happened on, I didn't think that much of it at the time as it wasn't important to me. Today I tried to book some movie tickets and couldn't, using Vivaldi. I can consistently reproduce this:
- go to pathe.nl/en
- click away the "book easily with our free app" at the top
- Vivaldi exits and Android says the app has crashed
Using Chrome on the same device has no issues.
Vivaldi version 7.2.3628.116
Android version 14
Google Play system update March 1, 2025
Baseband version S918BXXU8CYB4
Kernel version 5.15.148-android13-8-29539737-abS918BXXS8CYBD
#1 Tue Feb 25 10:05:35 UTC 2025
Android security patch level March 1st, 2025
I tried clearing app cache and rebooting my phone, so far. FWIW, my slightly older S7 FE tablet running the same Vivaldi version and Android 14 but a slightly older security patch level has no problem with the same page.
Hopefully this is useful in identifying/fixing the issue.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SanderVeeken
Hi, we need at lease one other user Samsung or not can reproduce this, I cant.
You can make a bug report but it make no sense if nobody else can confirm this, so we need a S23U user here.
My specs are in my signature.
Cheers, mib
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Tested on two phones and can't reproduce it either.
Have you enabled the Tracker and Ad Blocker? If yes, which lists do you have enabled (to check, go to Settings > Tracker and Ad Blocker > Manage Tracker/Ad Blocking Sources)?
-
That's funny, if I try with both the tracking blocker and ad blocker off, it works fine. If I enable even just the tracking blocker, it crashes. I'll experiment some more.
-
So, this is really weird:
- if I have no ad blocking or tracker blocking, everything works
- if I have only tracker blocking, I get consistent crashes on the abovementioned page, and at least one other page that I forgot.
- if I have tracker blocking and ad blocking with the default top four lists (that includes the list "permit ads by Vivaldi partners"), I get the crashes
- if I include the list "English (Peter Lowe's list)" crashes are gone.
I would think that adding a list adds even more blocking and would lead to more crashing, but it doesn't.