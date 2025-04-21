Hey all,

Vivaldi on my S23U 12GB recently started crashing consistently on some pages. I don't remember the first page it happened on, I didn't think that much of it at the time as it wasn't important to me. Today I tried to book some movie tickets and couldn't, using Vivaldi. I can consistently reproduce this:

go to pathe.nl/en

click away the "book easily with our free app" at the top

Vivaldi exits and Android says the app has crashed

Using Chrome on the same device has no issues.

Vivaldi version 7.2.3628.116

Android version 14

Google Play system update March 1, 2025

Baseband version S918BXXU8CYB4

Kernel version 5.15.148-android13-8-29539737-abS918BXXS8CYBD

#1 Tue Feb 25 10:05:35 UTC 2025

Android security patch level March 1st, 2025

I tried clearing app cache and rebooting my phone, so far. FWIW, my slightly older S7 FE tablet running the same Vivaldi version and Android 14 but a slightly older security patch level has no problem with the same page.

Hopefully this is useful in identifying/fixing the issue.