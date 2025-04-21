Save address location default country consistently wrong
I've only started using Vivaldi recently. I like the function where it offers to remember postal addresses for me for form filling but I've noticed a recurring error with this: anytime I save an address with no country explicitly included as part of it, or a phone number without a country code selected, it defaults to adding United Kingdom and +44, both of which are incorrect. I then have to edit the address to fix it.
My IP shows my location as Ireland (not presently hidden), Windows has Ireland as its location and English (Ireland) as language, and the postcodes I'm using are Eircodes. So I have no idea where it's getting UK from, but it's consistently happening. I can't find a Vivaldi locale or default location setting for this. Simply leaving the missing info blank would be a better default than filling in incorrect info, but also it should be easily able to determine that I'm in Ireland +353 from my IP or local computer info so I'm perplexed about what's happening here.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EoinMadsen Default is the UI language setting.
As you have English (UK), there is no English (IE) localisation, you will get the UK phone dial numbers.
The address saving feature is the same as Chromium and not intelligent enough to guess what you need.
Thanks for the reply. So German-speaking Belgians or Austrians have it autofilling Germany as their country whenever they fill a form on a local website?
That seems like a very simple thing for someone to fix, since UI language setting is very obviously the wrong parameter to use for this determination.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I use English (UK) as my UI language. I'm located in Norway.
I don't get any adding of either +44 or +47 when filling forms.
https://fill.dev/form/identity-simple
Then again I don't fill much forms, and if I do need it I have saved my correct address in the settings so I don't need to rely on the wonky autofill.
I suspect the sites you're filling data on will add the country code, not Vivaldi.
Do you have any example sites showing this behaviour?
This is not a problem with filling data, it's a problem with how Vivaldi adds values for missing data when it's collecting and saving it.
For any site where there isn't a dropdown for the phone number country code and a dropdown for the country in the address, when I get the popup "Do you want to save this address?" it has added the Country as United Kingdom and +44 to the phone number in the address it is proposing to save. It seems to be plucking these values out of nowhere.
When the site has an obvious field for these parameters, it's not a problem, it collects Ireland and +353 for those fields as it should. The problem is occurring in cases where the country is automatically Ireland and so there is no choice for that (e.g. the billing address for a click-and-collect type site for a shop in Ireland; which I observed today on jysk.ie) and where the phone number is a simple numerical field which does not accept + and a country code is not expected. It's not coming from the sites, manual entry on the sites is not a problem. Vivaldi also autofills mostly correctly based on what it has saved. The issue is entirely around what it is creatively adding to what it saves in the first instance.
I'll post more examples as I encounter them going forward.
Okay, here's another example on a site with a pretty standard PayPal checkout. In this case I autofilled the form with details already saved and edited. There's even a clear Country field in this case. Everything worked fine. But on the next page I got a popup asking me to save a new corrupted version of the address with the wrong country and the wrong telephone Country Code.