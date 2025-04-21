This is not a problem with filling data, it's a problem with how Vivaldi adds values for missing data when it's collecting and saving it.

For any site where there isn't a dropdown for the phone number country code and a dropdown for the country in the address, when I get the popup "Do you want to save this address?" it has added the Country as United Kingdom and +44 to the phone number in the address it is proposing to save. It seems to be plucking these values out of nowhere.

When the site has an obvious field for these parameters, it's not a problem, it collects Ireland and +353 for those fields as it should. The problem is occurring in cases where the country is automatically Ireland and so there is no choice for that (e.g. the billing address for a click-and-collect type site for a shop in Ireland; which I observed today on jysk.ie) and where the phone number is a simple numerical field which does not accept + and a country code is not expected. It's not coming from the sites, manual entry on the sites is not a problem. Vivaldi also autofills mostly correctly based on what it has saved. The issue is entirely around what it is creatively adding to what it saves in the first instance.

I'll post more examples as I encounter them going forward.