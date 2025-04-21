Didn't Vivaldi use to have a better looking favicon?
I mean when websites don't have a favicon, you used to see a Vivaldi icon, correct? Anyway, I would like to see a cooler looking favicon, perhaps similar to what Edge displays, good idea?
Well, I was wrong. I see that Vivaldi 3.6 also had the same blank page favicon, but I think Vivaldi 2.0 showed the Vivaldi logo as standard favicon. Anyway, I guess I will need to make a request.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@RasheedHolland I strongly recommend that you update to Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11.
RasheedHolland
Wait a minute, so you're saying that this newest version has got a new favicon? Now that would be coincidence.
@RasheedHolland A page wich has no Favicon should never display one.
Firefox does it like this.
I am not happy with Vivaldi's blank page icon for the tab.
No correct, all browsers do this, but I'm asking for a cooler looking one, like in Edge. The current ''blank page'' favicon looks so boring and ugly.
@RasheedHolland All Browsers is wrong!
Firefox soes not show a icon:
Chromium has a world icon
RasheedHolland
Firefox soes not show a icon:
My bad, I guess that's even worse to show no favicon at all?
There is no standard what to show if a webpage's favicon is missing.
Each browser designers have their own ways.