Command line options
Hi!
New to Vivaldi. I'm looking into replacing Outlook and Edge with Vivaldi.
My question is, how do I start Vivaldi, with two different shortcuts on my desktop, to either get directly to my emails or to the browser?
I couldn't find any such option.
Pesala Ambassador
@CarloD Vivaldi will restart with the last used tab in focus, whether you use the built-in email client or webmail.
The default shortcut to focus the mail tab is Ctrl+Shift+M.
I don't see the point of have two desktop shortcuts when it is so easy to switch to the desired tab once Vivaldi loads.
As far as I know, commandline switches are for Chrome; and Chromium browsers don’t have an email client.
@Pesala
Thank you for your quick reply.
In my case, I often just want to quickly open my emails to see if there's anything new, without need for the browser and most of the time, I may just use the browser without opening my emails.
For me, that's two different applications with completely different contexts. Otherwise, I might as well use webmail in my browser (which I hate, and also it doesn't give me offline access, which I often need).
And by the way, I haven't got Vivaldi to re-open with my last open tabs either, but that's another problem.
Pesala Ambassador
@CarloD said in Command line options:
I haven't got Vivaldi to re-open with my last open tabs either, but that's another problem.
That, I would say, is the main problem.
In Settings, General, Startup, select:Startup with Last Session
That is the default setting, and is required if you want to use Workspaces.
@Pesala said in Command line options:
In Settings, General, Startup, select:Startup with Last Session
That is the default setting, and is required if you want to use Workspaces.
That option is set, but it doesn't work.
Pesala Ambassador
@CarloD No such problem here.
mib2berlin Soprano
@CarloD
Hi, I would die if this would not work in my 12 Vivaldi installs on Windows 11 and Linux.
Maybe an extension cause this, some Chrome extensions have problems in Vivaldi.
For mail I have the mail tab pinned, right click context menu, if I click on the pinned tab mail panel and mail view open automatically.
Welcome to the forum, mib