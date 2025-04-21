@CarloD Vivaldi will restart with the last used tab in focus, whether you use the built-in email client or webmail.

The default shortcut to focus the mail tab is Ctrl+Shift+M.

I don't see the point of have two desktop shortcuts when it is so easy to switch to the desired tab once Vivaldi loads.

As far as I know, commandline switches are for Chrome; and Chromium browsers don’t have an email client.