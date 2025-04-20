Browser becomes unresponsive with large History file (~263MB)
I've encountered a consistent issue with Vivaldi when the History file in User Data/Default grows too large. Specifically, my History file reached 263MB, and after launching the browser, the UI becomes unresponsive within 1–3 seconds. Most buttons and actions stop responding, and the browser enters a near "frozen" state, although it doesn't fully crash.
After I manually deleted the History file, Vivaldi started behaving normally again — no UI lag, and all buttons respond as expected.
Steps to reproduce:
- Accumulate a large browsing history (my file was 263MB).
- Launch Vivaldi.
- Observe the UI: within a few seconds, most parts become unclickable or unresponsive.
Expected result:
- Browser should remain responsive regardless of History file size.
Actual result:
- Severe unresponsiveness shortly after launch with large History file.
Environment:
- Vivaldi version: 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) 64 bit
- OS: Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 22H2 / x64-based processor
- History file size: 263MB
- Installed RAM: 64.0 GB
Would appreciate if this could be looked into — it seems like a performance bottleneck or indexing issue related to the History file size.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@yifanovo Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Vivaldi is, as far as I know, the only current browser that allows the user to keep History for ever.
All other Chromium browsers have a max of three months.
Firefox limits the size of History by some metrics depending on system specs.
Possibly some FF forks might allow permanent history, I've never checked.
There are probably good technical performance reasons for this.
Vivaldi just uses the Chromium History implementation so if there's any performance bottleneck it's probably there.
Maybe it was a bad idea for Vivaldi to allow users to save History for ever. Maybe it should come with a huge warning about the potential performance issues if "Forever" is chosen...
Personally I keep 1 month of History, and that's fine for me.
Vivaldi has greatly improved performance related to History, in the last year. I used to have some lag issues, but not in a long time.
There could be something specific to your setup that is causing an issue.
I've been using Vivaldi since the first tech preview. I've never deleted my history. My history file is 1.4GB. The browser performs just fine.
Even when I view my history, the browser seems to work in the background to start populating the history data. While I can tell there is extra CPU usage working in the background, the browser is still responsive.
@ugly Thank you for your reply!
You're absolutely right that Vivaldi has made great strides in performance — I’ve also noticed improvements over the past year. That’s why I found this issue particularly strange.
Just to clarify: in my case, the issue seems to be directly tied to the History file. With all other user data and configurations unchanged, simply restoring the 263MB History file causes the browser to become unresponsive a few seconds after startup. Deleting the file immediately resolves the issue, and Vivaldi works normally again.
I’ve also been a loyal Vivaldi user for many years and have never cleared my browsing history, which makes this even more puzzling. I'm glad to hear your setup with a 1.4GB file works fine — that gives me hope it's something fixable on my end.
Thanks again for sharing your experience. I’ll definitely dig deeper when I have time.
In the meantime, if you have any ideas or suggestions on what might be going wrong — maybe something I can look into in the profile or logs — I’d really appreciate it!
mib2berlin Soprano
@yifanovo
Hi, if you use a third party security software check if it run higher CPU if you start Vivaldi.
You can check to copy the history file to other Chromium browsers, I have a clean Chrome profile for testing, just checked and it work.
Chrome is always whitelisted in AV software, if it work fast there you will know if the history file is corrupted or not.
Depends on OS and harware specs (SSD read speed etc) I suppose, mine is
and I have no problems whatsoever.
But ofc if I want to access the whole history it will take some time to load all the entries, so I always start with displaying the last 30 days.