@yifanovo Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

Vivaldi is, as far as I know, the only current browser that allows the user to keep History for ever.

All other Chromium browsers have a max of three months.

Firefox limits the size of History by some metrics depending on system specs.

Possibly some FF forks might allow permanent history, I've never checked.

There are probably good technical performance reasons for this.

Vivaldi just uses the Chromium History implementation so if there's any performance bottleneck it's probably there.

Maybe it was a bad idea for Vivaldi to allow users to save History for ever. Maybe it should come with a huge warning about the potential performance issues if "Forever" is chosen...

Personally I keep 1 month of History, and that's fine for me.