The text in the address bar "moves" a little bit down
Everytime I click on the address bar the text inside moves a bit down. Any way to fix this?
You can see what I'm talking about in this GIF:
mib2berlin Soprano
@Julian07
Hi, I can see it in your gif but not in my install of Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 on Windows 11.
Any custom CSS modifications running?
I would test it in a Guest Profile to exclude all settings and extensions.
@mib2berlin there aren't any custom CSS modifications.
I would say, it has something to do with display scaling configured in particular OS. Problem can be only with Vivaldi, or with Chromium generaly. Currently I'm logged in Windows and can't test in Linux and compare with Chromium.
I can't reproduce it when Windows Scaling is set to 150%, which is the recommended value for 4K 27" monitor.
However if I set it to 100%, text in address bar starts to move like in your gif. Later, I will test it in Linux.
Weird, because most UI issues usually happens, when scaling is other than 100%.
Pesala Ambassador
I see the same issue in Vivaldi Stable, default installation, with no CSS.
Unselected
Selected
I find it difficult to get excited about cosmetic issues like this. Maybe something to do with padding above the highlight.
@enc0re said in The text in the address bar "moves" a little bit down:
Well, on Linux it is opposite. No text moving on scaling 100%, but text moving on scaling 150%.
Very minor bug importance.
@enc0re said in The text in the address bar "moves" a little bit down:
Very minor bug importance.
But it's still very annoying, it annoys me too.