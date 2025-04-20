I would say, it has something to do with display scaling configured in particular OS. Problem can be only with Vivaldi, or with Chromium generaly. Currently I'm logged in Windows and can't test in Linux and compare with Chromium.

I can't reproduce it when Windows Scaling is set to 150%, which is the recommended value for 4K 27" monitor.

However if I set it to 100%, text in address bar starts to move like in your gif. Later, I will test it in Linux.

Weird, because most UI issues usually happens, when scaling is other than 100%.