Improve memory reduction
dladudxkr99
“While Vivaldi’s automatic memory management is very efficient, I’d like to see a more powerful version of its memory‑management settings. Right now I can only set intervals starting at one hour, but I wish there were options for shorter times—like five minutes or ten minutes. That’s because, according to my system’s resource report, Vivaldi is taking up a huge amount of RAM. It would be great if it could reclaim memory from unused tabs and use it more efficiently.”
#memory usage #reduece memory usage
mib2berlin Soprano
@dladudxkr99
Hi, we have a report already but not many vote for it.
It is to easy to hibernate background tabs with the tab context menu, I have a shortcut for it.
You can try to enable Maximum, open chrome://settings/performance
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97405/memory-saver-shorter-idle-times
True everywhere where i can set it , its usually 3 min for me.
There is a shortcut that you can set, and when you press it, it hibernates all open tabs except the one that you are on.
I like watching my RAM in the task manager going down like a tank when I do that.
