Hello,

Here is an odd and eccentric thing: Vivaldi (or perhaps my Vivaldi installation/configuration) will not produce the credentials "pop-up" prompt which needs to be filled in to download issues of the Canadian Antique Phonograph Society publication, the Antique Phonograph News.

For example--the link: https://capsnews.org/apn/apn202504.pdf -- should produce this logon prompt pop-up box.

Instead it produces this error:

I am posting the issue here in the Linux forum, but the problem is not limited to Linux. It occurs in Windows, as well, but it should be noted that my Windows Vivaldi profile is a port of my Linux Vivaldi profile.

The Canadian Antique Phonograph Society website behaves properly in all other browsers tested in both Linux and/or Windows: Chrome, Brave, Opera, Firefox, LibreWolf, Chromium, etc.