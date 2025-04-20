RESOLVED --- Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 and The Canadian Antique Phonograph Society Website
Hello,
Here is an odd and eccentric thing: Vivaldi (or perhaps my Vivaldi installation/configuration) will not produce the credentials "pop-up" prompt which needs to be filled in to download issues of the Canadian Antique Phonograph Society publication, the Antique Phonograph News.
For example--the link: https://capsnews.org/apn/apn202504.pdf -- should produce this logon prompt pop-up box.
Instead it produces this error:
I am posting the issue here in the Linux forum, but the problem is not limited to Linux. It occurs in Windows, as well, but it should be noted that my Windows Vivaldi profile is a port of my Linux Vivaldi profile.
The Canadian Antique Phonograph Society website behaves properly in all other browsers tested in both Linux and/or Windows: Chrome, Brave, Opera, Firefox, LibreWolf, Chromium, etc.
mib2berlin Soprano
@d_canard
Hi, you meant this?
This is Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 on Opensuse Linux with enabled Vivaldi ad blocker.
Test this in a Guest Profile, it exclude all settings and extensions.
Chrome extensions may work in other Chromium browsers but cause sometimes issues in Vivaldi.
Hi. Thank you for the reply.
I will have to check this out a bit later. Must run for the moment.
I just checked another Linux machine with a different user account with a Vivaldi profile not ported from anywhere, and the problem persists. So it is not specifically an issue with "my" profile.
Tested. Confirmed.
The website appears to work in a Guest Profile, although it behaves quite differently than with other browsers. What is presented with a Vivaldi guest profile is a login page. What is presented with all other browsers tested in a login prompt pop-up box.
I have not actually tested login functionality as I have temporarily misplaced my credentials for the CAPS site. I have never before had occasion to use them. I get a paper copy of the publication.
mib2berlin Soprano
@d_canard
I got the popup but I have it set to allow in Settings > Privacy > Website Permissions, default is Block.
More important is why it doesn't work at all in your regular profile.
I would test to start Vivaldi from a terminal with
vivaldi --disable-extensions.
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 and The Canadian Antique Phonograph Society Website:
More important is why it doesn't work at all in your regular profile.
The PureVPN extension is the culprit.
It does not have to be engaged, just enabled.
If it is enabled, the problem with the CAPS website happens whether there is a VPN connection or not.
Disable the extension and it's all good with CAPS.
Apologies to Vivaldi!
I will have to go and check, but I am certain Vivaldi is the only browser on any machines in which I have the extension installed. It may be that if I were to install the extension in the other browsers, they would encounter the same problem.
Thank you again for your help!