From Notes Panel, select an existing note

View this note in expanded view (click diagonal arrow bottom right)

<CTRL>+C selection in single note from wider display

Create a new email, focus on body

<CTRL>+V paste material into Email body

If notes is TEXT, it does not paste

If note is HTML, it does paste

Is this normal behavior?

User cannot drag // drop one item to a different position in the Notes list unless user presses any of the note columns twice. But this is a mysterious command bc user has no hint that clicking column two times will put list in manual mode nor is there any indication that it is Manual Mode

Is this as it should be?

Do these belong on a wishlist where they will probably be buried for -- who knows how long -- or can the user modify Notes to provide these actions or are these bugs?

Do they work on your machine? TIA