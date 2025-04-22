Unsolved Notes - Bug(?) or Unfinished Business?
From Notes Panel, select an existing note
View this note in expanded view (click diagonal arrow bottom right)
<CTRL>+C selection in single note from wider display
Create a new email, focus on body
<CTRL>+V paste material into Email body
If notes is TEXT, it does not paste
If note is HTML, it does paste
Is this normal behavior?
User cannot drag // drop one item to a different position in the Notes list unless user presses any of the note columns twice. But this is a mysterious command bc user has no hint that clicking column two times will put list in manual mode nor is there any indication that it is Manual Mode
Is this as it should be?
Do these belong on a wishlist where they will probably be buried for -- who knows how long -- or can the user modify Notes to provide these actions or are these bugs?
Do they work on your machine? TIA
yojimbo274064400
Issue could not be reproduced having followed your steps.; assuming
Ctrl+
Pis mistake as shortcut for Paste is
Ctrl+
V
@yojimbo274064400 said in Notes - Bug(?) or Unfinished Business?:
Issue could not be reproduced having followed your steps.; assuming
Ctrl+
Pis mistake as shortcut for Paste is
Ctrl+
V
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks for pointing to typo.
To be sure, if note is in TXT format, it pastes in email body?
User cannot drag // drop one item to a different position in the Notes list unless user presses any of the note columns twice. But this is a mysterious command bc user has no hint that clicking column two times will put list in manual mode nor is there any indication that it is Manual Mode
This worked for you, as well? If so, how did you know you were in "manual" mode? Did I miss something?
yojimbo274064400
@janrif said in Notes - Bug(?) or Unfinished Business?:
@yojimbo274064400 said in Notes - Bug(?) or Unfinished Business?:
Issue could not be reproduced having followed your steps.; assuming
Ctrl+
Pis mistake as shortcut for Paste is
Ctrl+
V
@yojimbo274064400 Thanks for pointing to typo.
To be sure, if note is in TXT format, it pastes in email body?
Here are my steps:
- press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Oto open Notes panel
- select a note
- select to show note in tab
- press
Ctrl+
Cto copy note text, i.e. markdown text
- compose a new email message and in body of message press
Ctrl+
Vto paste
- observe text is successfully pasted into message body
User cannot drag // drop one item to a different position in the Notes list unless user presses any of the note columns twice. But this is a mysterious command bc user has no hint that clicking column two times will put list in manual mode nor is there any indication that it is Manual Mode
This worked for you, as well? If so, how did you know you were in "manual" mode? Did I miss something?
I had not tried to reproduce this issue but on trying I can see that if the notes are ordered in anyway then moving a note serves no purpose as it would be moved back to its previous position. This is not a bug IMO
- press
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you. My mistake was a simple one. I focused on item text, <CTRL+A><CTRL+C> then <CTRL+P> in email body. That did not work. I never realized (or tried) <CTRL+C> on the list side. That worked perfectly.