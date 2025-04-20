Back arrow
What has happened to the Back arrow (top left) which used to take you to your previous screen(s)? It has disappeared, but the Forward arrow is still there - but, of course, absolutely pointless since without first going back there is nowhere forward to go!
I found a reference to Ctrl shift+page up/down, but these give previous and next tabs. Yet the help pages all display pictures of browser pages which still have the Back arrow on them - very confusing!
mib2berlin Soprano
@RSJarvis
Hi, I have both removed and use mouse gestures (Right mouse button > move left) but you can add it again if you need it.
Right click on an icon, choose Customize Toolbar ... and drag the back arrow back.
Cheers, mib
Thanks - I tried downloading Vivaldi afresh, and it came through as 'normal'. So I logged in to sync my data and then deleted the other installation and all is now well (except that if I click on 'show app details' it can't find any...)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RSJarvis You could probably have solved this quickly with the right-click menu:
Read about editing toolbars here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
I have no idea why your Back button would've disappeared in the first place though.