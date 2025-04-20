Bookmark Shortcuts
-
ActuallyOrT
Vivaldis!
I'm considering switching from my good ol' Firefox, but I have a requirement:
Bookmark shortcuts.
dd <enter> opens drive.google.com
yt <enter> opens youtube.com
Só fast.
A given in Firefox and Zen, speeds things up tremendously, seems impossible on Chrome,
and I'm now hoping Vivaldi can accomodate this.
Can it?
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Hey there!
Vivaldi can!
If you go to the bookmarks-editor (from bookmarks menu) you find the "shortcut"/"keyword" field for each of your bookmarks on the right side if you select a bookmark from the list. (The one above the bookmark description field, I have my UI in German, so I'm not exactly sure which English word is used for this field). Just put your preferred letters in there. If you type them in the URL bar and press enter, it should open said bookmark for you just like Firefox does it.
Hope that helps.
-
Streptococcus
The keywords in Vivaldi are called nicknames.
-
ActuallyOrT
Excitement risinngggg!
Althought I must admit it took a drop when the default bookmarks were all in French
My OS is ENG, most of this country speaks Flemish (not French), perhaps somewhere this can be reported?
Thanks for the quick replies, presumably humans!