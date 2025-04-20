Unsolved Side Panel Application Restarting Everytime - Example Whatsapp
@MadhavanRamesh Other panels do the same ? Hibernation might suspend webpanels too and likely even some extensions. Have you tried to pin again and/or switch the mode (desktop|mobile) ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@MadhavanRamesh
Hi, did you disabled only in Settings > General or in panels too?
@Hadden89 Yeah, Actually whatsapp doesn't support mobile version. So only desktop version I am able to test it out. Once I click hide panel at the top and then open it again it reloads the whatsapp. This seems to be for some of the other applications too like Spotify and Twitter too.
@mib2berlin In the panels. Not sure which one you are talking about. I have disabled lazy loading in startup as well as web panels too. Still happening the same
mib2berlin Soprano
@MadhavanRamesh
Ah thanks, some users don't know the panel setting.
I use Keep, Translate and Slack in panels and all are loading at start.
Slack need about 10 seconds to load, so it looks it start loading if you change to this panel but if I wait until I change it is loaded.
We need some WhatsApp users to test this, maybe it is a bug.