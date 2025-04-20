"Checking for updates" menu has a little delay.
As of the latest version ( 7.3.3635.11 ) if you go into the menu to check for updates, now there's a little delay until it shows the text that Vivaldi is updated. You can see in this GIF:
This delay didn't exist before.
Also, at the end, you can notice the icon for the window for updates checker in the taskbar doesn't have a Vivaldi logo on it.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Julian07 I don't see that at all here.
Windows 10.
I'd kind of suspect some issue with anti-virus programs having to scan the updater executable every time it's launched.