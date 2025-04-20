Vivaldi should have an inbuilt pdf annotator like edge
raininmist
Edge really has a cool feature to edit pdf files. like marking, highlighting, adding texts etc. Have anyone else ever felt the necessity of this feature in VIvaldi?
mib2berlin Soprano
@raininmist
Hi, Microsoft give up on it's own PDF reader in Edge and simply use the Acrobat one, no idea what they pay for it per user.
We have an old request but it got not many user votes since 2021.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62212/better-pdf-reader-needed
The issue is , Microsoft got the money to pay for licenses , like every browser which supports Amazon prime full resolution videos pays them a fee i think i heard.
and i doubt that vivaldi got the big $$$ to pay such companys just .... for the usage of it.
@danielson i would argue that Mozilla is multiple times bigger financially and as company as than vivaldi.
they got the money to give money away.
raininmist
@danielson i doesn't work perfectly.
Pesala Ambassador
@raininmist As I replied in the linked thread, use the free PDF-XChange Editor. It has more features than most people will ever need.
Vivaldi will not (never say “never”) develop their own PDF plugin. Maybe some improvements can be made that make use of the existing plugin.
