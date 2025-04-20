New user - workspaces are NOT syncing?
Hi folks - new Vivaldi user.
I made changes on my desktop computer a few hours ago - some things synced - others did not:
my toolbars have not updated (I had customeized the toolbar on my desktop PC and expected the changes to migrate to my notebook?
this is huge - workspaces have not synced. DO they sync?
Tabs have not synced - nor of course have stacked tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
@BillNM Syncing of Workspaces is not available yet.
Go to
vivaldi:sync-internalsto see the items (in green) that are synced.
