Automatic screen resizing on linux
ExistedYear
I just installed Vivaldi on linux (ZorinOS) and the text and things like icons were all blurry. So i enabled Wayland and it fixed the issue of blurry text. But now whenever i open vivaldi it opens in an extremely small size and incase if i ever open another app such as the linux terminal when its in full screen, it automatically becomes small.I searched online for a fix but found none.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ExistedYear There is something very wrong, because the window button for maximize indicates that your Vivaldi is already maximized. It’s unlikely this is a Vivaldi issue. Maybe ask on the Zorin forums?
ExistedYear
even i thought the same but then it happens only on vivaldi browser specifically only when wayland is enabled so im thinking its something to do with wayland on vivaldi?. I tried using firefox and brave and no such issues occur
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ExistedYear Vivaldi runs as XWayland app under Wayland, that’s a contrast to Firefox which runs as native Wayland app. Don’t know about Brave. It’s unlikely a pure Vivaldi issue, because no one is reporting this. I’m on Linux myself and have never seen this. Maybe inquire about XWayland app window behavior on Zorin.
You could try running Vivaldi as native Wayland app for testing. Open
vivaldi://flags, search for
ozone, and set
preferred ozone platformto
wayland. This comes with its own set of bugs though, running Vivaldi this way is not officially supported yet.
ExistedYear
for now ill put it back to X11 and maybe search for a way to stop the blurry font.
I've been using Vivaldi as a Wayland app basically for more than a year and there have been no problems whatsoever on Arch+KDE.
Blurry fonts is this https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102837/blurry-titles-on-tabs-issue/9 and below.
@npro said in blurry titles on tabs issue:
Your only workaround is to set the UI scale back to 100% and increase the font size of the titles with a CSS modification.
or you could use the CSS solution from https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/811827 (haven't tested it yet).