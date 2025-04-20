Whats the specs of vivaldi email?
-
Like i cant find anywhere any details , and as iam locked out for now of creating one.
I want to know what all the features are.
Like GB
Aliases?
Filters?
what features does it have?
-
Aaron Translator
-
@Aaron i dont see any specs about the email service mentioned there ? specially none i asked for.
just to be specific.
Like whats the storage of the email account.
, Are aliases included ?
Can you filter emails ? like lets say.
if a email from [email protected] is in the email folder for 10 days move it to folder xyz. and stuff.
i basicly cant find any data about what the email offers.
-
@Evono said in Whats the specs of vivaldi email?:
Like whats the storage of the email account.
, Are aliases included ?
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/webmail-settings/
Can you filter emails ?
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/webmail-filters/
if a email from [email protected] is in the email folder for 10 days move it to folder xyz.
No. There are no "scripting based on time/duration"
-
thanks !
i also asked an AI seems to be this.
Vivaldi's Webmail is a web-based email service provided by Vivaldi Technologies. The technical specifications of Vivaldi's Webmail are as follows:
Protocol support: IMAP, SMTP, and POP3
Encryption: TLS (Transport Layer Security) for secure connections
Authentication: Supports standard authentication methods, including username/password and two-factor authentication (2FA)
Storage: Offers 5 GB of free storage space for emails and attachments
Compatibility: Accessible through any modern web browser, including Vivaldi, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari
Features: Includes standard webmail features, such as:
Email composition and sending
Email reception and management
Contact management
Calendar integration
Search and filtering
Spam and virus protection
Interface: Provides a clean and minimalistic user interface, with customization options for themes and layouts
Security: Implements various security measures, including:
Encryption for data at rest and in transit
Regular security updates and patches
Protection against spam, phishing, and malware
Integration: Allows integration with other Vivaldi services, such as the Vivaldi browser and Vivaldi Sync
-
@Evono said in Whats the specs of vivaldi email?:
Storage: Offers 5 GB
I think it's 10 GBytes. Maximum attachment size is 20 MBytes.... (but maybe that's the maximum size of a single file in an attachment?) And how many files can there be in an attachment?
Anyway, you are very right with your questions. I too am a proponent of clear and precise technical detalization.
And by the way, where can I find out exactly how much space is taken and how much is left in my webmail-box?
Answer: Options >> Folders >> tap on picture
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Evono said in Whats the specs of vivaldi email?:
i also asked an AI seems to be this.
Don't use Algorithmic Interference unless you want to be lied to
-
@Pathduck i actually checked , most of the data atleast the ones i could find ( i actually asked 4 different AI which have webaccess and search data , so not a ai that is stuck 2018 ) relying on one is stupid , cross checking multiple ais which have web access usually gives you kinda accurate info.
btw the least accurate that made "guesses" was Deepseek.
You also need to know how to ask such AI to get correct answers.
and they were mostly right atleast the data i could find.
it seems to be 5gb as noted by vivaldi and stuff 10gb are legacy accounts before they did 5gb limits and stuff.