IHop Juices
Seriously IHOP?!
You not only raise the price of Apple (& Orange Juice) but you also downsize the glasses?
I know customers get free refills, but I'd rather get 1 or 2 regular size glasses of Apple Juice than the 4 small glasses I had to get last time I went to IHOP.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Arachnid What is this... "IHOP"?
@Pathduck, IHOP Restaurants LLC is an American multinational pancake house restaurant chain, which, same as others rise it's prices thank Trump's tariffs, because imported raw materials and services are more expensiv.