VPN tabs
-
turtleman25
The VPN feature is an awesome add on but there are times it can break stuff, so you could disable it but there are times where you have one tab open that needs the VPN running but another tab you need it off, but leaving it on or turning it off would affect what the tabs are doing. Can we get it where the VPN can be used on the browser as a whole but when we just need it for certain tabs, we can tell the VPN to be connected for only these tabs and not others.
-
Gaeilgeoir
Highly agree this would be a useful toggle per-website.
However, as a workaround, you can use multiple profiles all synced via your Vivaldi account.
This way, you would have seperate windows and iscolated instances of the browser running, which are synced automatically.
You can create a new profile by clicking on your Vivaldi profile picture in the corner of your screen, and then adding one in the Manage Profiles menu.