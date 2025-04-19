Dropdown of address bar shows bookmarks from bookmarks bar with its paths instead of their urls
Strangiato
Hi
When I type a term in the address bar, the bookmarks from the bookmarks bar are listed in the dropdown with their paths in the bookmarks library instead of their url. Is this behavior intentional, or is it a bug? If it is intentional change, how to revert it? If it is a bug, was it already reported?
In the screenshot below, "Barra de favoritos" is the folder that I have set as bookmarks bar folder.
Thanks for reading.