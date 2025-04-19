Google Image opening is bugged, opens in "imgres"
When I search for anything using google search engine,and go to the "images" section next to "All" and press on any image, it docks it on the right(how it should be) but then immediately opens it on a new URL(same tab) www.google.com/imgres.
This doesn't happen on a private window, nor on Edge browser,but it does happen if I disable all my extensions.
This is how it should be normally:
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MightyPotato22 Works in my case with 7.3.3635.11 Win 11.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG How you did it works for me too, go into the Images section on the right of the "All". Thanks btw I will try the troubleshooting steps
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MightyPotato22 The same as my GIF with "Images" and click on a listed image.
I can not reproduce your issue , but perhaps you could give me precise steps how to reproduce.
@DoctorG
As you can see on the video when I click on an image it redirects me to a big version of that image. I've never seen this happen before. After I close that big version it redirects me to the normal version how it should be, with the image docked on the right. This was done with all extensions disabled.
The link shows the video
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MightyPotato22 That's an image of a link, not a link. Do you expect others to type it in manually?
Have you completed all the troubleshooting?
Here's how it works for me:
https://0x0.st/8OWC.mp4
@Pathduck
Yeah I know sry, but moderation wouldn't let me upload anything that even resembles a link.
That's how it used to work for me, up until like yesterday or the day before. I will keep trying the troubleshooting, or maybe the next update fixes it.
@MightyPotato22, try also the search with Startpage, it use the Google API, but without logs or tracking and behind a proxie, amount of search results are the same. It's already in the Vivaldi search engine list by default as one of the Vivaldi sponsors.
joserraldo
@MightyPotato22 The same happens to me, any fix??
Pesala Ambassador
@MightyPotato22 said in Google Image opening is bugged, opens in "imgres":
moderation wouldn't let me upload anything that even resembles a link.
That is a feature to deter spammers. You should now be able to post links.