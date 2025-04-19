When I search for anything using google search engine,and go to the "images" section next to "All" and press on any image, it docks it on the right(how it should be) but then immediately opens it on a new URL(same tab) www.google.com/imgres.

This doesn't happen on a private window, nor on Edge browser,but it does happen if I disable all my extensions.

This is how it should be normally:

