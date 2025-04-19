Happy Easter
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I wish you all Happy Easter.
The next days we all search and hunt for hidden easter eggs, do we?
-
@DoctorG
This video is probably with you, from your garden.
@DoctorG said in Happy Easter:
The next days we all search and hunt for hidden easter eggs, do we?
And write it here?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ingolftopf said in Happy Easter:
@DoctorG
This video is probably with you, from your garden.
Happily we do not have such stupid dog.
@DoctorG said in Happy Easter:
The next days we all search and hunt for hidden easter eggs, do we?
And write it here?
Yes, please do so.
-
Now we still needed a Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, etc. equivalent.
Which surely also exist for this time now.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ingolftopf said in Happy Easter:
Now we still needed a Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, etc. equivalent.
Feel free to do this.
-
-
-
-
@stardepp
Thank you for your kind contributions.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
There is a bigger problem for Arab Christians who want to visit the sites in Jerusalem at Easter:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/18/jerusalem-christians-easter-israeli-crackdown-church-holy-sepulchre
Like last year, significantly fewer people travelled to Jerusalem for Easter.
-
@ingolftopf You are welcome.
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Happy Easter everyone!
-
Happy Easter Day
-
Happy Easter!
-
Ryszard Supporters
-
@Catweazle
A very beautiful work.
I think you did it yourself again.
-
@ingolftopf. this time not, I found it in the web.