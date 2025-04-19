The news site "The Guardian" always features very interesting cartoons on current affairs
https://www.theguardian.com/europe
Today "Guardian Opinion cartoon
Martin Rowson on the martyrdom of Volodymyr Zelenskyy - cartoon"
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2025/apr/18/martin-rowson-volodymyr-zelenskyy-cartoon
https://www.theguardian.com/us
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Guardian
Today: "Guardian Opinion cartoon
Rebecca Hendin on Donald Trump and the death of Pope Francis – cartoon"
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2025/apr/22/rebecca-hendin-donald-trump-death-pope-francis-cartoon
On the current situation of the US press.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/22/trump-media-npr-pbs
"Opinion
For Trump, the message is all. No surprise he’s targeting NPR and PBS
Margaret Sullivan"
www.theguardian.com/international
"Guardian Opinion cartoon
Ben Jennings on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine – cartoon"
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2025/apr/24/ben-jennings-war-ukraine-donald-trump-volodymyr-zelenskyy-crimea-russia-cartoon
"Donald Trump
‘Trump 2028’ hats and T-shirts for sale on US president’s online store"
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/25/donald-trump-2028-merchandise-online-store
Does "The Guardian" necessarily have to use an 'Apple screenshot' in the picture above?
Do they have to use the Google search engine for their article search?
"Vivaldi" and "The Guardian" should enter into a co-operation.
I think both companies could only benefit from this.
TravellinBob
IMHO The Guardian is the only British newspaper worth reading - it's my GoTo.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk
Believing in the power of images and words is not only real and helpful, it also makes a difference.
"Guardian Opinion cartoon
Martin Rowson on Pope Francis’s funeral – cartoon"
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2025/apr/25/martin-rowson-pope-francis-funeral-cartoon#comments
"Opinion
Why is Yale University implicitly endorsing Israeli extremist Ben-Gvir?
Arwa Mahdawi"
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/apr/25/itamar-ben-gvir-yale-shabtai-israel
Recognised all the characters in the cartoon?
I think it's brilliant and impressively done.
https://www.theguardian.com/au
"Guardian Opinion cartoon
Nicola Jennings on Trump’s perception that Putin is playing with him – cartoon"
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/picture/2025/apr/27/nicola-jennings-donald-trump-vladimir-putin-kyiv-moscow-ukraine
"Israel-Gaza war
Gaza on brink of catastrophe as aid runs out and prices soar, groups warn
Palestinians face starvation and severe malnutrition as Israel’s blockade continues, say aid agencies"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/27/gaza-on-brink-of-catastrophe-as-aid-runs-out-and-prices-soar-groups-warn