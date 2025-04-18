@jrkl75 I don't know why I'd need to explain Windows basic stuff, but clearly you're logging in as "Jay". Jay is I assume a member of the Administrators group, that does not mean any process Jay launches is elevated.

Unless possibly you've set your system to log you in automatically?

You're not actually logging in to the system as "Administrator" I hope. That shouldn't even be possible as Administrator is not a profile that can be logged in by default (has no password).

I guess you got to read some docs about how to set up your Windows system properly and securely.

Regarding question 2, I forgot, sorry: Yes, there is a Temp in Windows folder.

I said "SystemTemp" - there should be a SystemTemp folder there.

This is where Chrome_BITS folders are created if running a Chromium browser as Administrator on my system.