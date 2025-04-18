Vivaldi creating empty folders in Program Files
Anyone else with this issue?
@jrkl75 Hi, those folders should be created in TEMP, not Program Files, so I have no idea what you've done to your system to cause this.
Check your system variables I guess, where does TEMP point to?
Temp goes to my Temp folder, not Program Files.
This issue has only been occurring since previous patch for me. I've been reading and it seems like a "bug" inside Chromium.
One of the articles I read: https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/10euwk1/chrome_bits_folders_in_program_files/?rdt=36419
@jrkl75 Doing a bit of research finds this:
https://source.chromium.org/chromium/chromium/src/+/main:base/files/file_util_win.cc;drc=978847c229d25d36b54d17cfe85e72dcbdff2a2f;l=708
// The directory is created under SystemTemp for security reasons if the caller // is admin to avoid attacks from lower privilege processes. // // If unable to create a dir under SystemTemp, the dir is created under // %TEMP%. The reasons for not being able to create a dir under SystemTemp could // be because `%systemroot%\SystemTemp` does not exist, or unable to resolve // `DIR_WINDOWS` or `DIR_PROGRAM_FILES`, say due to registry redirection, or // unable to create a directory due to SystemTemp being read-only or having // atypical ACLs. An override of `DIR_SYSTEM_TEMP` by tests will be respected.
So the questions are:
- Are you running the browser as admin, and if so why?
There's absolutely no reason a browser should be running as admin and it's a Very Bad Idea for security to do so.
- Do you have a SystemTemp dir under c:\Windows and is it writeable by an elevated process?
By "SystemTemp" they might possibly mean
c:\Windows\Tempwhich is the standard value for the system-assigned TEMP variable.
- Are you running the browser as admin, and if so why?
It's a clean windows 10 21H2 installment, nothing fancy.
I'm running the whole system as admin. If I would care that much about security, I wouldn't be using Windows.
@jrkl75 Well, then don't run the browser elevated, and you won't get the folders in Program Files, should be obvious by now.
You didn't answer my question #2.
There is only 1 user, which is me (admin). How do I run it as "not elevated"?
Regarding question 2, I forgot, sorry: Yes, there is a Temp in Windows folder. And it seems it's writeable, cause there are application-log-files from 3rd party software that I installed. (Attributes of folder is "read-only" though)
@jrkl75 I don't know why I'd need to explain Windows basic stuff, but clearly you're logging in as "Jay". Jay is I assume a member of the Administrators group, that does not mean any process Jay launches is elevated.
Unless possibly you've set your system to log you in automatically?
You're not actually logging in to the system as "Administrator" I hope. That shouldn't even be possible as Administrator is not a profile that can be logged in by default (has no password).
I guess you got to read some docs about how to set up your Windows system properly and securely.
Regarding question 2, I forgot, sorry: Yes, there is a Temp in Windows folder.
I said "SystemTemp" - there should be a SystemTemp folder there.
This is where Chrome_BITS folders are created if running a Chromium browser as Administrator on my system.
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi creating empty folders in Program Files:
@jrkl75 I don't know why I'd need to explain Windows basic stuff
Some things are basic for some because they used it that often, other people don't since there is no need.
I'm fine. I'll life with it. This behavior is new to me, hence the question.
@jrkl75 Well, at least now you know the reason, the rest is up to you to figure out