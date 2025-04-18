Web Calendar not working
So i have a blog site and added some event thingy. I wanna try the "Subscribe to Calendar" Feature and by using iCalendar on the website, it redirects me to vivaldi calendar subscription site thing.
https://blog.andrecon.cfd/events/month/
This above is the website and at the bottom of the white area, you can see the button. if i press subscribe and iCalendar, it shows me the stuff but it doesn't import
And if i manually try to add the url, it shows me what calendars i can import, but it doesn't want to import
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Andrecon The page has no correct webcal-URL.
//EDIT: Seems webpage was fixed.
The iCalendar selection from dropdown works now and Vivaldi shows the popup to subscribe the calendar.
//EDIT2: I tested over some minutes. Weird, sometimes the iCalendar entry gives me:
webcal://blog.andrecon.cfd/?post_type=tribe_events&ical=1&eventDisplay=list
Sometimes
https://blog.andrecon.cfd/?post_type=tribe_events&ical=1&eventDisplay=list
//EDIT3: Now the webcal://-URL appears always in dropdown.
Could have been a serversided hickup.
@DoctorG Yea. I just opened calendar and i had like 8 calendars. I think it was what you said. Thank you