High memory usage with some website
After the latest update, I notice excessive memory use by the browser with some website such as www.eurobet.it. The memory usage increases and the website becomes unusable.
Does it only happen to me? Could I have some feedback on this?
mib2berlin Soprano
@AntonioRondinella
Hi, how long one have to run this page until memory leaks?
The page is haevy but go's back to < 400 KB always, I run it for 10 minutes on Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11, Windows 11 Pro.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
It instantly increases memory, CPU and disk usage and freezes my entire browser.
I use the same version of Vivaldi as you but with Windows 10 Pro 64bit.
This is the demonstration video. Vivaldi is the latest application from the top group: link text
mib2berlin Soprano
@AntonioRondinella
Hm strange, I still have the tab open since I wrote here and it is at 370 KB.
Test this in the internal task manager, open with Shift+Esc, if it is this tab or another proccess.
Even the internal task manager had high memory usage and the browser crashed after 20 seconds. But, after 5 days of rest for holidays, I tried to reopen the website and everything went back to normal. Evidently there was some other process that conflicted or the PC simply needed a break too.
If the problem returns I will write to you again. Thanks for the replies and comparison!