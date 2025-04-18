Refus création adresse mail
Lors de la création d'une nouvelle adresse mail [email protected], le message suivant apparait : "Connexion au serveur impossible La configuration, l'identification ou le mot de passe sont probablement incorrects."
L'identification et le mot de passe sont corrects.
Il reste la connexion au serveur. Quel peut être le problème ?
En vous remerciant
Sanaf
@afigg welcome to the forum! Please use English in this section, for French see https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/21/français-french
To gain access to Vivaldi webmail,. you will need to gain reputation. Please see https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system and the many, many other threads on this forum.
