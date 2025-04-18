Biztonsági helyreállítási kulcs
-
This post is deleted!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@fekejozsef In this support forum we speak English.
Sorry, i can not read this to support you. Please use translator to English. And edit post #1 and title to english.
-
@fekejozsef Which OS is this?
How did you install Vivaldi?
I guess you copied config data between PCs or reinstalled OS or tried to copy profile between OS users.
The message appears if you have a broken security key store on your OS.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Help please:
At startup, Vivaldi indicates that I should restore the browser with the Security Recovery Key, or another option is to continue but lose the saved passwords. I couldn't find a way to recover because the browser needs to be closed or can be continued with data loss. My question is how to do the restoration? Thanks for the help.
(Translated from Hungarian by Lingvanex)
-
@DoctorG said in Biztonsági helyreállítási kulcs:
Sorry, i can not read this to support you. Please use translator to English.
Vivaldi hat dieses herrlich Tool eines integrierten Übersetzers.
Text markieren und dann geht´s ...
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Ricarda said in Biztonsági helyreállítási kulcs:
Vivaldi hat dieses herrlich Tool eines integrierten Übersetzers.
Since this is so, you could easily translate your question before posting it in English. DoctorG is especially busy since she is one of few members who report on bugs. Other volunteers are also helping in their free time, so if you could post in English, it will make less work for us. I translated your post for you to make it easier for anyone to provide support.
Sorry, but we don’t yet have a Hungarian forum section, where you could use your own language. Those forums also depend on volunteers to moderate them and provide support.
-
fekejozsef
Thank you for your help!
So, my problem is: There are two winchesters in my computer. One of them is Linux, and the other one is Windows. When I stop using Windows for work, I switch the computer off, and then switch it on again, and log in to Linux. These times the Vivaldi website forgets all my passwords, and signs that either I should close the browser and then I can restore it with a safety key or I can continue using the browser with losing data. I would like to restore it, but I don't know how to do so.
Can you help me with this problem? Thank you in advance.
Yours sincerely, József
-
@Ricarda There is a reason why international support forum needs English posts.
I spend my time to help and non-english posts with bad translation results makes such work not easier.
I feel sad, that you seem to blame me.
-
@fekejozsef Do you share the profile between Windows and Linux? That will cause the profile loss.
Windows and Linux encryption of browser profile data are different and not interchangeable.
If you need to use same profile on Windows and Linux, use Vivaldi Sync to exachange between the two OS.
-
Zwischen die zwe Sistem existiert doch keine verbindung. Der erste Winchester inhaltet der Windows, der andere Winchester inhaltet der Linux. Nach der Start leuft der einige, oder die andere. Die beide leuft miteinander niemals. Das Fehler ist wahrscheilich, dass das Sicherheitsschlüssel speicher hat eine Verletzung. Der richtige Frage ist, wie könnte ich reparieren?
-
I do not know about your Linux or Windows versions.
You can not repair broken Linux GNOME/KWallet keyring or Windows keystore system.
Normally on Linux the keyring should be unlocked after login of Linux user.
On Windows the same.
As you say the both profiles do not run at the same time.
Do you run a ercrypted filesystem on each Linux or Windows?
-
@fekejozsef One idea to get it working again.
On the OS weher the profile works, export passwords as CSV file in Settings → privacy → Passwords → Export passwords
Save CSV file on a USB stick or device you can access on Linux, too.
In Settings → Sync start Vivaldi Sync.
Wait a few minutes until all synced
You do not have mail accounts in Vivaldi Mail?
If no accounts boot into Linux
Login to Linux
Start Vivaldi
When Vivaldi tells you about broken profile, start with some data loss.
Open in Vivaldi
vivaldi:password-manager/settings
At "Import Password" click the "select file" button
Go thru import f the previously saved CSV file
Then all could work. I hope. Good luck
-
@DoctorG
But no, I never thought about guilt or anything like that.
And the translation wasn't that bad either ...
Sorry for the misunderstanding.
-
@DoctorG
Hallo DoctorG!
Das Idee scheint mir ganz gut. Ich versuche das tun. Ich hoffe das wird mir lösen das Problem. Danke fürs Hilfe.