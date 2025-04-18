Hey @zamahn and welcome to the Vivaldi Community. Just as orientation: I'm here since February and even though I use sync from 4 devices on a nearly daily basis, helped some users in this forum / posted here and there, I'm also still locked out from webmail.

For me, however, this is not a problem because I'm here for the browser and have enough mails already, but I just wanted to add that the “days” or “weeks” estimation is not always accurate, so you're not disappointed if nothing happens.

I don't know if maybe Mastodon activity is also required to get such an account. I, personally, don't want Mastodon, so I'm not joined there and have no interest in doing so, but perhaps that plays a role too how fast or slow you have enough reputation. How exactly the system works is — understandably — a secret. Because a Vivaldi Mail Account is a “bonus” for active community members, I also think this is a good way to prevent spammers to misuse that service which could be bad for all other users some day (for example sites blocking the Vivaldi-Domain completely for registrations, thinking it is a throwaway-mail service or such). Only thing I know is that if you talk about the mail account you seem to soon get a follow by a Spam-Watcher account here watching you. Happened to me after I answered somebody with a simliar question to the Vivaldi mail service a while ago. lol

Sure, if you need an account, this may be annoying to wait. But I can tell you, as someone who works in the field of web-software and web-security since 2006 that, especially these days with generative AI and growing numbers of mail-spamming or bulk account creation in forums etc., you have to be strict with mail account creation. Even Gmail still has many problems with bulk accounts that are used to create other web-accounts, even though they use several ID-requirements and have fantastic Anti-Spam lists.

The best way to get the account soon is to be helpful and active in the community and use sync regularly. And if you get the account, you can be sure that you'll be part of a service with stricter anti-spammer measures which leads to the fact that if you use this mail on the web, you will have a “higher reputation” if someone sees it. I know from a lot of clients that some are already skeptical if they see @gmail.com or several country-domains these days in their services because those are often overrun by spammers these days.

So better stricter registration security than becoming one of the "oh not someone from there again"-services.