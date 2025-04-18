The side_panel of the browser extension's manifest.json cannot run as scheduled
When I click extension icon in top bar, it should be popup side panel, but now it have no any actions
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
cannot run as scheduled
What does that mean? How to test?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@apades If you open a new tab, Ctrl+Shift+E, select extension Details, enable detection of Errors.
Any error message shown when you use extension?
apades Supporters
I have record a video between Chrome and Vivaldi @DoctorG
https://www.awesomescreenshot.com/video/38896862?key=6c88a35f53a7bbe38eea5f9a12431c2d
mib2berlin Soprano
@apades
Hi, does t mean you need side_panel Doc extension to run Sider?
I may test later but I guess this will not work in Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@apades Can confirm that the button in extension bar fails.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@mib2berlin I mean the extension with the side_panel field. The documentation I provided is for developers. This feature is already available in Chrome 114. It may be a bit new and Vivaldi is not compatible yet.
mib2berlin Soprano