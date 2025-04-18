Double click mode
-
I don't know if word "double click" would be correct in smartphone universe or "double tab" I should say.
Sometimes when I listening some interviews/podcast on youtube I click in the screen by accident. And I go to different site. Also smartphones with small screens don't allow to click with great precission.
Double click will give more precission and remove accidental clicks.
When double click mode will be activated, there is no risk of accidental go outside youtube or any other website.
- There should be settings when I can choose time between clicking and maybe triple-click.
- The button, activating double click mode should be in near web browser url bar (visibly) or in place where is easy accesible, without need to go to settings everytime I want to activate/deactivate it.
-
@neonix1
double tap tap - desired word.
tap-tap-tap triple tap
-
On Desktop Vivaldi there could be also this mode, when I listened YouTube I press keyboard accidentally. It can be called screen lock mode, with or without password protection. There is already "Taka a Break" mode in Vivaldi, but it stops YouTube, and I can't listening.