I don't know if word "double click" would be correct in smartphone universe or "double tab" I should say.

Sometimes when I listening some interviews/podcast on youtube I click in the screen by accident. And I go to different site. Also smartphones with small screens don't allow to click with great precission.

Double click will give more precission and remove accidental clicks.

When double click mode will be activated, there is no risk of accidental go outside youtube or any other website.