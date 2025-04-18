Currently, in the Feeds UI, if you don't filter out read items in a feed, when you click on the feed you are stuck in the scroll position you last left it. So if there's new unread items, you have to click on the little "Jump to Latest" pop-up toggle that appears.

I'd like an option to always "jump to latest" when I click on a feed, regardless of reading status. Maybe make it a per-feed option, like the refresh timer?

I hope my post is clear enough. I can clarify anything, if needed. Thanks.

Edit: also, I'm not seeing a proper tag for this, so I selected "user interface".