How can I find or enable my Sessions Panel?
I have the latest version of Vivaldi [ 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (x86_64) ] but I don't seem to have a Sessions Panel. It is not there in my side panel. The icon is not there. How can I enable it? (I don't think I have ever seen or used it.)
Perhaps I have inadvertently switched it off somehow, or hidden it by mistake? Any suggestions on how I can find it and make it available?
Pesala Ambassador
@hommealone Right-click on the Panel Toolbar to edit it. Drag the Sessions Panel button onto the toolbar. It seems to be disabled by default.
@Pesala - Thank you!
Since that is hidden by default, where can I suggest that this information be added to the help page here:
[https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/](link url)
Pesala Ambassador
@hommealone I reported it as a bug.
VIV-1459 Help on How to Enable the Sessions Panel (18/4/2025)
@Pesala Confirmed.
@Pesala Thank you! I haven't been able to open the sessions panel or delete sessions for a few months and did not receive a response when I reported the issue.
@aplagentlynch said in How can I find or enable my Sessions Panel?:
did not receive a response when I reported the issue.
Which bug report number was this?
@DoctorG "Key: VB-115153". Bug was submitted on 18 March 2025.
@aplagentlynch Was closed, not a bug.
The button has to be added by customising the panel toolbar.
You had not dragged the Sessions Panel button from Toolbar Editor to Panel bar and confirmed?
@DoctorG I never received a message saying it was closed so I did not know what the status was. I also could not find information on how to resolve the issue (everything I found was related to opening the sessions panel, which I could not get to open via keyboard shortcut and couldn't locate it otherwise). All good, Pesala's response worked for me.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hommealone ⇒ Unhide the Session Panel in Vivaldi’s Panel Bar
I hope my article is better than the incomplete Vivaldi help page.
Thanks all. Yes, the instructions about right clicking on the Panel Toolbar to edit it and Drag the Sessions Panel button onto the toolbar work as explained.
I suggested adding that information to the Help page here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
and I think that Pesala added a request for that. Hopefully that will help.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hommealone said in How can I find or enable my Sessions Panel?:
I suggested adding that information to the Help page
Yes, but editing the help page by web team can taken a while, some days … or longer.
@DoctorG I understand. No problem. Thanks again.
miky Vivaldi Team
This is already addressed on Panels help page: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/panels/#Toggling_the_visibility_of_individual_panels