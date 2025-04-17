Session Backup/Restore Suggestions Please
hommealone
Hi. After losing all of my tabs from multiple Workspaces after a power outage, I'd appreciate suggestions on strategies for saving session backups. I've looked up Chrome session manager extensions, but none look very good, and none even mention Workspaces.
And for bonus points... I tried to restore my tabs from my last session before the power outage via the file system on my Mac. I tried by renaming the .ldb files from after the power outage by adding .bak and adding .bak extensions to all CURRENT, MANIFEST, LOCK, LOG and xxxxxx.log files in the Default > Session Storage, and Default > Local Storage > leveldb folders, as well as the TABS_xxx and SESSIONS_xxx files in the Default > Sessions folder - all in the hope that the system would recreate my last session from the remaining .ldb files from before the power outage. But sadly, that didn't do the trick. I don't suppose I just missed something or there is another approach I can use to recreate my last good session from the file system?
mib2berlin Soprano
@hommealone
Hi, Vivaldi create always 2 session/tab files in Sessions, check the file sessions.json if you can change the GUID to the older files.
Knowledge of JSON would be very helpful.
You can use a text editor but better is a JSON editor, I use JsonEdit on Windows.
You can enable auto save sessions:
mib2berlin Soprano
@hommealone
Hm, it seems they change something in the session system, session.json is useless so far I can see.
hommealone
@mib2berlin - thanks!
I have a rudimentary knowledge of JSON. Sorry, but I didn't understand: which file(s), exactly, should I open? I found sessions.json, but don't see lines like that in there. I also looked at the Preferences file which is a json file but it is minified and dense, and I don't think it's in there either.
Once I do find the right file and locate those lines, can you tell me exactly what I should do? Delete the lines newer than the power outage, perhaps?
Also... where can I access those Sessions options that you showed? (Normally, my browser does launch with all of my previous Workspaces and Tabs, but after the power outage, the tabs were all missing.) But I'd love to be able to access those "backup" and "Automatic Session Backup" features! Hard to tell from your screenshot, but it looks like you may have a sessions icon in your side toolbar that I don't have?
mib2berlin Soprano
@hommealone
As I mentioned above you cant use session.json anymore to get old sessions back, at least my mini knowledge about JSON tell me.
To get the session icon right click on any panel icon and choose Customize Toolbar ...
The Toolbar Editor appear and you can drag the session icon to the panel.