I have multiple Vivaldi browser windows open (and sometimes FF and Edge as well - mostly for various reasons). I tend to group tabs of certain topics into each Vivaldi Window. It would be nice to be able to flick a switch to change the theme colour, so that I am can easily recognise which window is which.
Its like having a different theme per vivialdi window - but even a little square icon with a colour would be good, so for example, if i can just click on a yellow box and my theme for that WINDOW is more yellow than normal (or even just yellow)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ammo999 Please vote for one of the many requests for color implementations:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=color&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
The one that comes closest is probably:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/26635/different-color-themes-for-multiple-windows
Moving this to the archive as duplicate.
