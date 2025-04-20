I have multiple Vivaldi browser windows open (and sometimes FF and Edge as well - mostly for various reasons). I tend to group tabs of certain topics into each Vivaldi Window. It would be nice to be able to flick a switch to change the theme colour, so that I am can easily recognise which window is which.

Its like having a different theme per vivialdi window - but even a little square icon with a colour would be good, so for example, if i can just click on a yellow box and my theme for that WINDOW is more yellow than normal (or even just yellow)