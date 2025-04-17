Extension Issues
greybeard
Today after getting a new Vivaldi when I updated my system, I am finding my Proton Pass extension no longer works. Nothing...
Has Vivaldi or chromium changed something?
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision f6a8cfc40e813f080caf80969516a7e73214f536
OS Linux
From LOG file:
2025/04/17-13:43:41.844 28ad Reusing MANIFEST /home/UserName/.config/vivaldi/Default/Extension State/MANIFEST-000001
2025/04/17-13:43:41.844 28ad Recovering log #3
2025/04/17-13:43:41.852 28ad Reusing old log /home/UserName/.config/vivaldi/Default/Extension State/000003.log
mib2berlin
@greybeard
Hi, still working on 7.3.3635.11, Opensuse.
This was only a security update and we have no other reports today.
greybeard
@mib2berlin
OK. Many Thanks for the update.
Have disabled it and reverted to Vivaldi password manager for now.
mib2berlin
@greybeard
Ah, I am sorry, was automatically thought you post about the VPN extension.
No idea about Proton Pass.
DoctorG
@greybeard I tested 7.3.3635.11 (Windows 11 & Debian 12 KDE) and Proton Pass extension works.
Native Deb-package install.
I do not know which Linux you run and how you installed Vivaldi.
What fails for you? Can you explain?
Removing extension and re-adding might help.
greybeard
@DoctorG
When I hover over a login dialog my username and password are shown in a separate dialog and I am asked if I want to use these credentials to log in.
Now in this new version I get a dialog saying there is no info for this server.
Is it due to me being on SnapShot version??
Using:
Edit:
All well and fixed. Seems I have to Log In when I close Vivaldi or there is an update.
I will try to get more info from Proton.
Edit2:
Please mark this as Resolved. Thanks
DoctorG
@greybeard said in Extension Issues:
