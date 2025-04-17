Wobbling Vivaldi logo�
I have noticed an irritating new ‘feature’ on Vivaldi desktop for Linux. When you restore the Vivaldi window, in the top-left of the screen, the Vivaldi logo briefly wobbles. I have animations turned off but this has no effect on this ‘feature’.�
@sdnl212 Which Elementary is this, 6.1, 7.1 or 8.0.1 ? I don't notice something like that on my EOS 8.0.1 except for the new (and indeed annoying) shaking of windows when clicking the app icon on the dock again (instead of minimizing as previously).
It's 7.1, thanks.