@RasheedHolland Yes, I have this exact same problem. There's another topic with the same issue too. The tab's content doesn't seem to render. Switching tabs triggers it to do so, but it's definitely a new issue as it never used to happen.

OK thanks for letting me know, so it's definitely a newly introduced bug. I will make a bugreport.

I have not noticed anything weird. But what do you mean with “opening an already loaded website”? You mean the page is blank if you switch tabs even though the tab was already loaded correctly before or so? Or do you mean if you close the browser and restart it with your previous session?

Yes, I meant that tabs that have already been loaded correctly before don't always display.

That is a known issue in Chromium core and Vivaldi with some graphic GPUs/Drivers.

To clarify, I never saw such a bug before and I have been using Vivaldi for almost 10 years.